Govt committed to provide conducive business environment: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the government was firmly committed to facilitate businessmen and investors by providing a conducive business environment.

The minister was talking to President and Chief Executive Officer, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mohsin Ali Nathani, who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister outlined the immense business opportunities available in the multiple sectors. He said the economy of Pakistan was showing positive signs due to structural reforms introduced by the government.

Mohsin Ali Nathani was accompanied by Muhammad Habib, President Habib Bank AG Zurich, the statement added.