Govt committed for advancing global scientific collaboration: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for contributing to the global scientific commons with dignity, discipline, and determination, emphasizing the country’s resolve to share its knowledge and expertise on the international stage.

Addressing the 50th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC), the minister lauded the platform for fostering scientific exchange, inspiring generations of physicists, and strengthening bonds between nations through the universal language of science.

“Nathiagali Summer College is a jewel in Pakistan’s scientific crown and a shining testament to our dedication to knowledge, inquiry, and global cooperation,” Ahsan Iqbal said, adding that it symbolizes the spirit of international scientific collaboration.

Reflecting on the transformative power of science and technology, he stated, “Throughout history, few forces have reshaped humanity more profoundly — from the domestication of crops to the industrial revolution, from electricity to the digital age, and now into the domains of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. Each leap has redefined the way we live, think, and connect with each other.”

“In today’s techno-economic era, knowledge is power, data is currency, and innovation is national security,” he remarked. “Those who lead in science will lead the world. Those who lag will be left behind.”

As the world faces pressing global challenges — including climate change, the ethical implications of AI, pandemics, and water scarcity — Iqbal underscored the urgent need for critical thinking, interdisciplinary research, and ethical innovation. “We must usher in a new intellectual renaissance — one grounded in faith, reason, and responsibility,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s recent scientific advancements, the minister announced the approval of two major initiatives by the Planning Commission. The first is the Dr. A.Q. Khan Materials Research Institute, established in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, which will focus on frontier research in advanced materials vital for energy, security, and high-tech manufacturing.

Additionally, the NILOP–PIEAS Emerging Technologies Center, with an investment of Rs. 3.385 billion, has been approved to build national capacity in Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies. The center will specialize in robotics, artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, and digital transformation.