Govt carrying out measures to promote SME sector: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that government was actively carrying out all measures that could boost the SME sector of the country.



During a meeting with All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Associations (APBUMA) led by its chairman, Arif Ehsan Malik, the minister appreciated the contribution of the association in economic growth of the country.



He said, growth of SME sector leads to employment generation, export promotion and boost overall business activity in the country, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.



The finance minister heard all issues keenly and asked State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve their issues on priority basis, it added.



Earlier, Chairman APBUMA briefed the finance minister on the working of the association and informed that as member wise it is the largest association of SMEs in the country.



This sector is one of the major contributors in terms of exports and contributing up to $2 billion in the revenue.



He further apprised that the association is currently facing various problems especially related to sales tax refund and liquidity crunch.



Chairman APBUMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Governor SBP, Member FBR and other senior officers.