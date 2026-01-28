Govt assures adequate wheat stocks across all provinces

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired meeting of National Wheat Oversight Committee to review the overall wheat situation in the country.

The meeting also discussed wheat procurement plan for the crop season 2026, availability of current wheat stocks, inter-provincial coordination, and market stability.

The meeting was attended by representatives from all provinces and relevant federal departments, said a press release.

The committee reviewed the wheat supply position across the country and expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient stocks to meet national wheat requirements for the current food year.

It was categorically stated that there is no shortage of wheat and that adequate arrangements are in place to ensure smooth availability of wheat until the upcoming harvesting season.

The committee discussed provincial procurement strategies and emphasized the importance of protecting farmers from exploitation. Provinces briefed the meeting on measures being taken to ensure that farmers receive fair economic returns, particularly through effective monitoring and implementation at the district level.

The role of the private sector in wheat procurement was also reviewed, with assurances that regulatory mechanisms are being enforced to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Inter-provincial coordination was a key focus of the meeting. The Minister directed that procurement arrangements be facilitated through cooperative mechanisms among provinces, including allocation of suitable procurement areas to ensure efficiency and ease of operations.

These measures aim to strengthen national food security through collective planning and coordination.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of wheat sowing for the current Rabi season 2025-26. Provinces reported encouraging trends, reflecting farmers’ confidence and improved agricultural practices.

Based on current indicators, agricultural growth is expected to remain strong during the ongoing year.

Concluding the meeting, the Federal Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure food security, stabilizing wheat markets, protecting farmers, and maintaining sufficient strategic reserves.

All provinces assured the committee that adequate stocks are available and that proactive steps have been taken to prevent any disruption in wheat supply.