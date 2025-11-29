Government firm on resolving business community challenges: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Saturday inaugurated the newly renovated Munawar Mughal Hall at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), reiterating the government’s resolve to address the concerns of the business community under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the government is revisiting all business-related policies to promote a business-friendly environment aimed at boosting exports and strengthening foreign exchange reserves, said a release issued here on Saturday.

The Minister announced that he would soon arrange a meeting of the ICCI leadership with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to help resolve issues related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). He also shared that the modernization of Pakistan Railways is progressing rapidly, with all major stations now digitized. Paying rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their historic victory in the Marqa-e-Haq, he appreciated ICCI’s active role in supporting economic reforms and government initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked the Minister for his support and said the upgraded Munawar Mughal Hall reflects ICCI’s commitment to institutional enhancement and improved stakeholder engagement.

President ICCI demanded that the business community and top entrepreneurs be included in economic policymaking, emphasizing that sustainable economic progress requires consultation with the real stakeholders of the economy. He also stressed the need for reduced interest rates, lower energy tariffs, and rationalized FBR taxes to ease the burden on businesses.

Chairman Founder Group Tariq Sadiq praised the Public-Private Partnership initiatives in Pakistan Railways but cautioned that irrational taxation is jeopardizing business sustainability and must be addressed on priority.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, who moderated the ceremony, highlighted ICCI’s recent milestones and future initiatives.

Chairman Construction Committee Mian Akram Farid briefed participants on the renovation process, noting that the upgraded facility will enhance ICCI’s capacity to host conferences, delegations, and exhibitions at modern standards.

In his vote of thanks, Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the chief guest, dignitaries, and all contributors, reaffirming ICCI’s commitment to supporting its members and advancing national economic development.

The event was largely attended by ICCI Council members including Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Javaid, Mian Shaukat Masood, Shaikh Aamir Waheed, Chaudhry Masood, former Presidents Basir Dawood, Mohammad Ahmed, Nasir Khan, President Islamabad Industrial Area Association Shaikh Abdul Razzaq and Executive Members, business leaders of Islamabad and media persons.