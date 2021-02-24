ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): A gong striking ceremony is being held upon signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Thursday, February 25.

According to PSX press statement issued Wednesday, under the MoU PSEB would work with PSX to conduct workshops and events to create awareness amongst Information Technology (IT) or information technology enabled services (ITES) companies on the benefits of listing and work with PSX’ authorised financial advisors and Consultants to assist these companies for listing.

The gong striking would be held at the Trading Hall, Pakistan Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi, to mark the signing of the MoU and the closing of the trading day.

According to the statement, Federal Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, is scheduled to be the Chief Guest at the occasion.