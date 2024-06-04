Gold up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 241,000

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 241,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 240,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 206,619 from Rs 206,019 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,400 from Rs188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,820 and to Rs 2,417.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,336 from $2,326, the Association reported.