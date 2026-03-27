Gold, silver prices decline in domestic market

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): The prices of gold witnessed a downward trend in the domestic market on Friday as 24 karat gold per tola decreased by Rs1,000 to Rs467,262 from Rs468,262 on the previous trading day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs858 to Rs400,601 from Rs401,459, whereas the rate of 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs787 to Rs367,230 from Rs368,017.

In the international market, the price of gold also decreased by $10 to $4,445 from $4,455, the association reported.

The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs30 to Rs7,454 from Rs7,484, while that of 10 grams of silver went down by Rs26 to Rs6,390 from Rs6,416.

The price of silver in the international market declined by $0.30 to $69.70 from $70.00, the association added.