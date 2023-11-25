Gold rates up by Rs.800 to Rs.216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.216,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.215,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.185,614 from Rs.184,928 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.170,146 from Rs.169,517, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,022 from $2013, the Association reported.