Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .686 to Rs.185,442 from Rs 184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,989 from Rs. 169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,060 from $.2,055, the Association reported.