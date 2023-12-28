Gold rates up by Rs.2,200 to Rs. 222,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs. 222,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.220,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,886 to Rs.191,015 from Rs.189,129 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 175,097 from Rs.173,368, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,105 from $2,085, the Association reported.