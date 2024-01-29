Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,500 and was sold at Rs 215,400 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 213,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .1,286 to Rs.184,671 from Rs183,385 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,282 from Rs.168,103, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,050 from $.2,038, the Association reported.