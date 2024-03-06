Gold rates up by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 225,400

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs225,400 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 223,900 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs193,244 from Rs 191,958 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs177,140 from Rs 175,962 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The prices of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $2,148 as compared to the last day’s $2,135.