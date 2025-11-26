Gold rates rise by Rs.2,300 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 2,300 on Wednesday, rising to Rs 438,862 per tola compared to Rs 436,562 on the previous day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 1,972, reaching Rs 376,253 from Rs 374,281, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs 1,808, reaching Rs 344,911 against the previous day’s Rs 343,103.

In the international market, gold was traded at $4,165 per ounce, showing an increase of $23 from the previous rate of $4,142.

The price of silver also registered an upward trend. Silver per tola rose by Rs 60, reaching Rs 5,482 compared to Rs 5,422 a day earlier, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 51, reaching Rs 4,699 from Rs 4,648. International silver prices stood at $52.10 per ounce.