Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.450 and was sold at Rs.217,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.217,450 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.386 to Rs.186,814 from Rs. 186,428 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.171,246 from Rs. 170,893 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,075 from $.2,068, the Association reported.