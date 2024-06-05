Gold rates dip Rs 400 per tola to Rs 240,600

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 400 and was sold at Rs 240,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 241,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 343 to Rs 206,276 from Rs 206,619 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,086 from Rs189,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs2,800 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs.17.1 to Rs.2400.54.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,332 from $2,336, the Association reported.