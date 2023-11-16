Gold rates dip by Rs500 to Rs 214,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs 214,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs 183,728 from Rs 184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,417 from Rs 168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 to 2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1986 from $1,988, the Association reported.