Gold rates dip by Rs 1,200 per tola to Rs 242,300

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 242,300 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 243,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 943 to Rs 207,733 from Rs 208,762 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 190,422 from Rs 191,365, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $2,349 from $2,359, the Association.

