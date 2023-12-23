Gold rates decline by Rs.500 to Rs.219,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.219,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.219,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.188,014 from Rs.188,443 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,347 from Rs.172,740, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,072 from $.2,074, the Association reported.