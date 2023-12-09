Gold rates decline by Rs.3,000 to Rs.215,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs.215,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.218,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,572 to Rs.184,842 from Rs.187,414 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,439 from Rs.171,786, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,024 from $.2,050, the Association reported.