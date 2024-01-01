Gold rates decline by Rs.300 to Rs.219,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.219,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.220,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.258 to Rs.188,357 from Rs. 188,615 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,661 from Rs. 172,897, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,082, the Association reported.