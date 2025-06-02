Gold prices up Rs.5,900 to Rs.353,100 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.5,900 on Monday and was sold at Rs.353,100 against its sale at Rs. 347,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.5,058 to Rs.302,726 from Rs. 297,668 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.4,636 to Rs.277,508 from Rs. 272,872.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,456 and Rs.2,962 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $59 to $3,347 from $3,288 whereas that of silver remained constant at $32.98, the Association reported.