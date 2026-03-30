Gold prices up by Rs3,900 per tola in domestic market

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):The prices of gold and silver witnessed an upward trend in the local market on Monday, as the price of 24 karat gold per tola increased by Rs 3,900 to settle at Rs 475,962 compared to Rs 472,062 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 3,343 to Rs 408,060 from Rs 404,717, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold increased by Rs 3,064 to Rs 374,068 from Rs 371,004, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $39 to $4,532 per ounce from $4,493.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs 70 to Rs 7,524 from Rs 7,454, whereas the rate of 10 grams silver went up by Rs 60 to Rs 6,450 from Rs 6,390.

The price of silver in the international market also rose by $0.70 to $70.40 per ounce from $69.70.