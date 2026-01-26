Gold prices surge Rs10,900 to all-time high of Rs532,062 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Gold prices surged to an all-time high in the local market on Monday as the price of 24-karat gold per tola jumped by Rs10,900 to settle at Rs532,062.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also jumped by Rs9,345 to Rs456,157, while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs8,567 to Rs418,159, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver prices also witnessed an upward trend, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs627 to Rs11,428, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs537 to Rs9,797.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $109 to reach $5,097 per ounce, marking a fresh record, while silver prices rose by $6.27 to $109.53 per ounce, the association reported.