Gold prices surge by Rs7,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):Gold prices increased sharply in the local market on Monday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs.7,700 to settle at Rs.480,962, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold went up by Rs.6,602 to Rs.412,347, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs.6,052 to Rs.377,998, whereas silver prices also registered an increase, with 24-karat silver per tola going up by Rs.430 to stand at Rs.8,895 and 10 grams of silver increasing by Rs.369 to Rs.7,626.

In the international market, gold prices went up $77 to $4,586 per ounce, while silver increased by $4.30 to $84.20 per ounce, the association reported.