Gold prices surge by Rs7,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Gold prices witnessed a sharp increase in the local market on Monday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs 7,500 to settle at Rs 489,362.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs6,431 to Rs419,549, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs5,895 to Rs384,600.
The silver prices also registered a growth, with 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs300 to Rs9,782 and the price of 10 grams of silver rising by Rs257 to Rs8,386.
In the international market, gold prices increased by $75 to $4,670 per ounce, while silver prices rose by $3.00 to $93.07 per ounce, the association reported.
