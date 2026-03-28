Gold prices surge by Rs4,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The prices of gold witnessed a significant increase in the local market on Saturday, with the per tola rate jumping by Rs4,800 to reach Rs472,062 as compared to Rs467,262 on the previous trading day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,116 to Rs404,717 from Rs400,601, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs3,774 to Rs371,004 from Rs367, 230.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $48 to $4,493 from $4,445, the association reported.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchanged in the domestic market, with per tola silver staying constant at Rs7,454, while the rate of 10 grams of silver stood at Rs6, 390.

In the international market, silver prices also remained unchanged at $69.70, according to the association.