Gold prices surge by Rs3,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Gold prices increased sharply in the local market on Friday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs.3,400 to settle at Rs.469,562, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold went up by Rs.2,915 to Rs.402,573, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs.2,672 to Rs.369,038, whereas silver prices also registered an increase, with 24-karat silver per tola going up by Rs.70 to stand at Rs.8,195 and 10 grams of silver increasing by Rs.60 to Rs.7,025.

In the international market, gold prices went up $34 to $4,472 per ounce, while silver increased by $0.7 to $77.20 per ounce, the association reported.