Friday, January 9, 2026
HomeBusinessGold prices surge by Rs3,400 per tola
Business

Gold prices surge by Rs3,400 per tola

5
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):Gold prices increased sharply in the local market on Friday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs.3,400 to settle at Rs.469,562, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold went up by Rs.2,915 to Rs.402,573, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased by Rs.2,672 to Rs.369,038, whereas silver prices also registered an increase, with 24-karat silver per tola going up by Rs.70 to stand at Rs.8,195 and 10 grams of silver increasing by Rs.60 to Rs.7,025.
In the international market, gold prices went up $34 to $4,472 per ounce, while silver increased by $0.7 to $77.20 per ounce, the association reported.
RELATED ARTICLES
Business

Kerb currency market

Business

NBP Exchange Rates

Business

Currency rates of NBP

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan