Gold prices surge by Rs 13,300 per tola to Rs 563,862

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 13,300 on Monday and was sold at Rs 563,862 against its sale at Rs 550,562 in the local market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs11,402 to Rs483,420 from Rs 472,018, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold rose by Rs 10,453 to Rs443,151 from Rs432,698.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs 188 to Rs 10,050 from Rs 9,862, while that of 10 grams silver went up by Rs 161 to Rs 8,616 from Rs 8,455.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $133 to $5,411 from $5,278, whereas that of silver rose by $1.88 to $95.66, the Association added.