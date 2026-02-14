Gold prices rise by Rs7,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Gold prices witnessed an increase in the local market on Saturday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs7,000 to settle at Rs526,962, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs6,001 to Rs451,784, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs5,501 to Rs414,150.

However, the price of silver recorded a downward trend, with 24-karat silver per tola decreasing by Rs105 to Rs8,219, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs90 to Rs7,046.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold increased by $70 to $5,042 per ounce, while silver dipped by $1.05 to $77.35 per ounce.