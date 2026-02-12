Gold prices remain unchanged, silver gains Rs90 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 528,562 on Thursday as compared to the previous trading day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 453,156, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained stable at Rs 415,408.

The price of gold in the international market stood at $5,058 per ounce, showing no change.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs 90 to Rs 8,825, whereas that of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs 78 to Rs 7,566.

The international price of silver increased by $0.90 to $83.50 per ounce, the Association reported.