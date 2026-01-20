Gold prices jump by Rs 4,300 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Gold prices recorded a notable increase in the local market on Tuesday as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs 4,300 to Rs 493,662.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,686 to Rs423,235, while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose by Rs3,379 to Rs387,979, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver prices also moved upward, with 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs87 to Rs9,869, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs75 to Rs8,461.

In the international market, gold prices rose by $43 to $4,713 per ounce, while silver prices increased by $0.87 to $93.94 per ounce, the association reported.