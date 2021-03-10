Gold prices increase Rs800 to Rs103,800

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs103,800 against sale at Rs103,000 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs687 and was traded at Rs88,992 against Rs88,305 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 81,576 from Rs80,947.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1712 against its sale at $1703, the association added.