Gold prices increase Rs.4,000 to Rs.342,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.4,000 on Monday and was sold at Rs.342,500 against its sale at Rs.338,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.3,429 to Rs.293,638 from Rs 290,209 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat also increased to Rs.270,348.
The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,410 and Rs.2,923.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $3,241 from $3,201 whereas that of silver went up by $0.24 to $32.52, the Association reported.
