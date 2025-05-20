40.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessGold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs.342,800 per tola
Business

Gold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs.342,800 per tola

13
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.342,800 against its sale at Rs.342,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.293,895 from Rs.293,638 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.236 to Rs.269,413.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,410 and Rs.2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $3,244 from $3,241 whereas that of silver went remained stagnant to $32.52, the Association reported.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan