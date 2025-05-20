Gold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs.342,800 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.342,800 against its sale at Rs.342,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.293,895 from Rs.293,638 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs.236 to Rs.269,413.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs.3,410 and Rs.2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $3,244 from $3,241 whereas that of silver went remained stagnant to $32.52, the Association reported.