Gold prices increase by Rs.4,800 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.4,800 and was sold at Rs 306,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4,115 to Rs.262,602 from Rs. 258,487 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.3,772 to Rs.240,727 from Rs. 236,955.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.45 to Rs.3,315 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.39 to Rs.2,842.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2, 916 from $2,869 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.39 to $31.80, the Association reported.