Gold prices fall by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Gold prices registered a decline in the local market on Thursday as the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased by Rs800 to settle at Rs505,562.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs686 to Rs433,437, while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down by Rs629 to Rs397,331, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver prices also witnessed a downward trend, with the price of 24-karat silver per tola declining by Rs30 to Rs9,903, whereas the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs25 to Rs8,490.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $8 to $4,832 per ounce, while silver prices decreased by $0.30 to $94.28 per ounce, the association reported.