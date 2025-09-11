Gold prices fall by Rs 4,100 to Rs 384,000 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a significant decrease of Rs 4,100, settling at Rs 384,000 on Thursday, compared to the previous rate of Rs 388,100, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 3,515, from Rs 332,733 to Rs 329,218, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs 3,222, falling from Rs 305,016 to Rs 301,794.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $36, with the price per ounce decreasing from $3,654 to $3,618.

Silver also followed a downward trajectory. The price of 24 karat silver per tola fell by Rs32, from Rs4,358 to Rs4,326, and the rate of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs28, from Rs3,736 to Rs3,708.

Internationally, the price of silver per ounce decreased by $0.27, falling from $41.25 to $40.98, the association reported.