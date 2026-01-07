Gold prices fall by Rs 1,200 per tola

Wednesday, January 7, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Gold prices declined in the local market on Wednesday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs 1,200 to settle at Rs 466,762, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs 1,028 to Rs 400,173, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased by Rs 942 to Rs 366,838, whereas silver prices remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver per tola and 10 grams of silver stand at Rs 8,361 and Rs 7,168, respectively.
In the international market, gold prices decreased by $12 to $4,444 per ounce, while silver remained stagnant at $78.86 per ounce, the association reported.
