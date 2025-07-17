Gold prices dip by Rs.900 to Rs.355,100 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.900 and was traded at Rs.355,100 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs. 356,000 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs771 to Rs.304,441 from Rs. 305,212 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs.706 to Rs.279,081 from Rs. 279,787.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.50 and Rs.43 to Rs.3,964 and Rs.3,398 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $3,326 from $3,335 whereas that of silver went down by $0.5 to $37.80, the Association reported.