Gold prices dip by Rs.3,000 to Rs.356,000 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was traded at Rs.356,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs.359,000 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs.305,212 from Rs. 307,784 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs.2,358 to Rs.279,787 from Rs. 282,145.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.4,014 and Rs.3,441 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $3,335 from $3,365 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $38.30, the Association reported.