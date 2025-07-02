Gold prices decrease by 600 to Rs.356,200 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.356,200 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs. 356,800 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs514 to Rs.305,384 from Rs. 305,898 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs.471 to Rs.279,945 from Rs. 280,416.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.18 and 16 and were sold at Rs.3,816 and Rs.3,271 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $3,342 from $3,348, whereas that of silver decreased by $0.18 to at $36.32, the Association reported.