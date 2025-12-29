Gold prices decline by Rs5,500 per tola to Rs470,162

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 5,500 per tola and was sold at Rs 470,162 on Monday as compared to Rs 475,662 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also dropped by Rs4,715 to Rs403.088 from 407,803, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold declined by Rs4,323 to Rs369,510 from Rs 373,833.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by $55 to $4,478 from $4,533 per ounce.

Likewise, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs332 to Rs8,075, while 10 grams of silver went down by Rs284 to Rs6,923. International silver prices also dropped by $3.32 to $76.00 per ounce.