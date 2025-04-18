34.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessGold prices decline by Rs.300 to Rs.349,000 per tola
Business

Gold prices decline by Rs.300 to Rs.349,000 per tola

14
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was traded all Rs.349,700 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs350,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs 299,811 from Rs. 300,068 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.236 to Rs.274,836 from Rs. 275,072, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs. 16 to Rs. 3,417 and ten gram silver went up by Rs. 14 to Rs.2,929.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,326 from $3,329 whereas that of silver increased by $0.16 and at $32.55, the Association reported.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan