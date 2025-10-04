Gold price surges to Rs40,9878 per tola

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):The price of gold per tola saw a big increase on Saturday.

According to the local bullion markets, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 40,9878, while the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by Rs. 1,801 to Rs. 351,404.

On the other hand, traders in the bullion markets said that the price of gold in the global market has increased by $21 to $3,886 per ounce.

It should be noted that the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market remained unchanged at $3,865 till yesterday, and the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets across the country remained unchanged at Rs. 47,7708.