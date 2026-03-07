Gold price surges Rs 6,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 6,100 and was sold at Rs 539,862 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 533,762 on the previous trading day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 5,230 to Rs 462,844 from Rs 457,614 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 424,289 from Rs 419,494, an increase of Rs4,795 the association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 17 to Rs 8,931 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs 14 to Rs 7,656.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $61 to $5,171 from $5,110 whereas that of silver went up by $0.17 to $84.47, the association reported.