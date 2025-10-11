Gold price surges by Rs 2,100 per tola

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The price of per tola 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,100 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 422,700 compared to Rs 420,600 on the previous day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also rose by Rs 1,800 to Rs 362,397 from Rs 360,597, while 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 332,209 from Rs 330,547, showing an increase of Rs 1,662.

In the international market, the gold price increased by $21 to $4,016 against the previous day’s rate of $3,995.

However, the price of per tola silver and 10 grams silver remained unchanged at Rs 5,100 and Rs 4,372 respectively, while the international silver price also stayed stable at $50.13, the association reported.