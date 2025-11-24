Gold price remains unchanged

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The price of per tola of 24-karat gold on Monday remained unchanged at Rs 428,862, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stayed stable at Rs 367,680, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs 337,052.

In the international market, gold prices stood firm at US$ 4,065 per ounce with no change recorded.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver remained steady at Rs 5,270, while the rate of 10 grams silver stayed unchanged at Rs 4,518.

International silver prices also stayed unchanged at US$ 49.98 per ounce.