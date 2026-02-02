Monday, February 2, 2026
Gold price plunges further by Rs21,500 to Rs490,362 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):The price of per tola 24-karat gold on Monday witnessed a sharp decline of Rs21,500 and was traded at Rs490,362 in the local market, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also plunged by Rs18,433 to Rs420,406, while the rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased by Rs16,897 to Rs385,386.
In the international market, gold prices fell by $215 to $4,676.
Meanwhile, per tola silver shed Rs601 to reach Rs8,405, while the price of 10 grams of silver declined by Rs516 to Rs7,205.
International silver prices decreased by $6.01 to $79.30.
