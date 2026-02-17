Gold price plunges by Rs9,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a sharp decrease of Rs9,000 and was sold at Rs514,762 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs523,762 the previous trading day, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs7,716 to Rs441,325 from Rs449,041 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs7,073 to Rs404,562 from Rs411,635.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs150 and Rs129 to Rs8,014 and Rs6,870 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $90 to $4,920 from $5,010 whereas that of silver went down by $1.5 to $75.30, the Association reported.